Prep Hoops: Friday Jan. 8

Scores and highlights from the prep basketball scene Friday night, January 8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albany 46, Williams Bay Faith Christian 41

Appleton East 70, Neenah 67

Arrowhead 65, Mukwonago 59

Ashwaubenon 69, Green Bay Preble 50

Assumption 47, Rib Lake 42

Auburndale 73, Chequamegon 55

Bay Port 88, Notre Dame 82

Benton 63, Shullsburg 54

Big Foot 74, Clinton 33

Black Hawk 59, Argyle 43

Blair-Taylor 82, Melrose-Mindoro 59

Bonduel 62, Rosholt 54

Boscobel 67, Iowa-Grant 54

Brillion 60, Two Rivers 38

Brookfield East 101, West Allis Nathan Hale 70

Burlington 56, Badger 40

Campbellsport 68, Waupun 61

Chippewa Falls 90, Eau Claire Memorial 81, OT

Clayton 60, Prairie Farm 58

Clear Lake 67, Shell Lake 19

Crivitz 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 26

D.C. Everest 82, Wausau East 59

De Pere 69, Sheboygan South 43

Dodgeville 63, Platteville 48

Drummond 41, Mercer 23

Edgerton 59, Whitewater 40

Eleva-Strum 61, Augusta 46

Elk Mound 61, Mondovi 58

Elkhorn Area 85, Union Grove 78

Florence 74, Phelps 36

Fond du Lac 58, Appleton West 42

Germantown 60, Wauwatosa West 48

Grantsburg 57, Unity 45

Greenfield 54, Shorewood 43

Homestead 54, Slinger 53

Howards Grove 72, St. Mary Catholic 58

Hudson 50, Eau Claire North 46

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 63, Shoreland Lutheran 52

Kettle Moraine 49, Oconomowoc 46

Kiel 65, New Holstein 57

Lake Country Lutheran 91, Kenosha Christian Life 20

Lakeland 69, Northland Pines 61

Lena 49, Gillett 45

Lodi 52, Portage 48

Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

Marathon 75, Prentice 50

Marshfield 53, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Medford Area 62, Mosinee 51

Menomonee Falls 84, Brookfield Central 70

New Auburn 60, Birchwood 24

Newman Catholic 66, Phillips 61

Nicolet 52, Grafton 47

Oakfield 77, Valley Christian 60

Oshkosh North 76, Appleton West 60

Oshkosh West 65, Oshkosh North 50

Plymouth 50, Kewaskum 31

Pulaski 49, Sheboygan North 43

Rhinelander 56, Antigo 41

Richland Center 64, Lancaster 58

Ripon 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74

River Falls 53, Menomonie 51

River Ridge 77, Cassville 26

River Valley 53, Prairie du Chien 36

Roncalli 67, Chilton 39

Saint Croix Central 52, Baldwin-Woodville 48

Seymour 71, Menasha 60

Shawano 52, New London 48, OT

Somerset 69, Rice Lake 51

South Milwaukee 59, Cudahy 37

Spring Valley 66, Boyceville 31

The Prairie School 72, Saint Thomas More 61

Tomah 56, Aquinas 34

University School of Milwaukee 73, Brookfield Academy 56

Valders def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Watertown Luther Prep 71, Belleville 65

Waukesha South 82, Waukesha North 56

Waukesha West 64, Muskego 57

Wausau West 63, Merrill 53

Wautoma 61, Nekoosa 42

Wauwatosa East 75, Marquette University 45

West Allis Central 92, New Berlin Eisenhower 77

West Bend East 80, Hartford Union 73

West De Pere 59, Green Bay East 55

West Salem 48, Arcadia 39

Westosha Central 75, Waterford 52

Whitehall 78, Brown Deer 32

Winneconne 88, Berlin 82

Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 42

Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 56



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Appleton East 70, Neenah 67

Arcadia 66, Black River Falls 16

Assumption 53, Newman Catholic 15

Badger 66, Burlington 25

Beaver Dam 63, Reedsburg Area 60

Belleville 61, Cambridge 57

Brillion 59, Hilbert 49

Brookfield Central 49, Menomonee Falls 29

Brookfield East 68, West Allis Nathan Hale 38

Catholic Central 42, Racine St. Catherine's 41

Cedarburg 45, West Bend West 40

Central Wisconsin Christian 43, Hustisford 33

De Pere 78, Sheboygan South 31

DeForest 73, Columbus 63

Denmark 35, Little Chute 33

Dodgeland 58, Horicon 17

Durand 73, Boyceville 27

Edgar 60, Athens 43

Edgewood 69, Fort Atkinson 38

Florence 64, Elcho 39

Fond du Lac 52, Appleton West 49

Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Clintonville 30

Germantown 73, Wauwatosa West 52

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48, Oconto 44

Greendale 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 41

Greenfield 88, Shorewood 54

Hartford Union 73, West Bend East 51

Hudson 60, Eau Claire North 39

Hurley 58, Mellen 49

Kettle Moraine 67, Oconomowoc 48

Kewaunee 37, Peshtigo 30

Kickapoo 65, Ithaca 35

Kimberly 54, Hortonville 46

Lake Holcombe 59, Bruce 48

Loyal 60, Owen-Withee 15

Luther 58, Viroqua 35

Marshall 79, Wisconsin Heights 29

Medford Area 47, Mosinee 43

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Eleva-Strum 39

Mishicot 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 18

Monroe 59, Portage 38

New Auburn 46, Birchwood 29

New Berlin Eisenhower 65, West Allis Central 24

New Berlin West 62, Pius XI Catholic 48

New Glarus 72, Waterloo 46

New London 54, Shiocton 46

Notre Dame 72, Bay Port 23

Omro 56, Mayville 44

Oshkosh West 47, Oshkosh North 22

Pacelli 44, Almond-Bancroft 34

Pardeeville 54, Cambria-Friesland 51

Pewaukee 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 27

Phillips 77, Ashland 57

Port Edwards 40, Tri-County 22

Potosi/Cassville 54, Seneca 15

Prairie Farm 83, Clayton 35

Pulaski 49, Sheboygan North 43

Randolph 58, Markesan 38

Rhinelander 56, Antigo 41

Rio 45, Fall River 36

Rosholt 67, Gresham Community 45

Saint Thomas More 47, The Prairie School 44

Sevastopol 47, Gibraltar 46

Shoreland Lutheran 52, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

Siren 66, Frederic 40

Slinger 45, Homestead 43

Somerset 71, Saint Croix Central 48

South Milwaukee 66, Cudahy 39

Stanley-Boyd 54, Regis 49

Stockbridge 50, Marion 17

Waukesha North 41, Waukesha South 32

Waukesha West 46, Muskego 28

Wausau West 59, Merrill 45

Wausaukee 42, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, La Farge 60

Webster 52, Luck 45

Westfield Area 63, Adams-Friendship 38

Weston 56, North Crawford 41

Westosha Central 47, Waterford 29

Weyauwega-Fremont 43, Menominee Indian 32

Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 14

Whitnall 49, Brown Deer 36

Wilmot Union 61, Delavan-Darien 48

Wisconsin Dells 75, Mauston 11

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Marshfield 50

Wrightstown 65, Oconto Falls 51