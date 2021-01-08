Simms scores 32 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 94-70

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tafari Simms scored a career-high 32 points as Milwaukee rolled past IUPUI 94-70. Simms shot 10 for 13 from the floor, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. DeAndre Gholston had 15 points for Milwaukee. Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and eight assists. Bobby Harvey had 18 points for the Jaguars. Azariah Seay added 12 points. Jaylen Minnett had 11 points. Marcus Burk, whose 17 points per game entering the contest led the Jaguars, shot only 18% for the game (3 of 17).