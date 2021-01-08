Sledding injuries are common but can be prevented

(WKOW/CNN) -- As we enter the weekend, many kids may be itching to hit the sledding hill.

While the winter activity can be fun, there are also dangers that come along with it.

According to data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, researchers estimated 220,400 patients went to the emergency room after being hurt while sledding between 2008 and 2017.

Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we learned about some things we can do to keep our families safe during sledding from a doctor at Nationwide Children's Hospital.