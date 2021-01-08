State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some governors and state lawmakers are reassessing security at state capitols across the country after the violence that occurred this week at the U.S. Capitol. Like the nation’s capitol, many statehouses are regular targets for demonstrations. Many already have armed security personnel and metal detectors that screen visitors. But state security officials are considering whether they need to do more. Officials in several states say security will be enhanced as their legislatures convene and governors are inaugurated this month.