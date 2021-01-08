State to reimburse counties for costs of recount from Trump campaign payment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Legislature has withdrawn its objection to reimbursing Dane and Milwaukee counties for the costs of the presidential recount.

The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) announced the development in a press release sent Friday morning.

The move will clear the way for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to transfer money to the counties. The funds cover the costs incurred after President Donald Trump's campaign requested a recount of November's presidential election.

The campaign paid for the entire cost of the recount.

The Trump campaign requested recounts in just Dane and Milwaukee counties, Wisconsin's two largest Democratic strongholds. The recount changed the vote totals only slightly, giving President-elect Joe Biden a slightly larger victory.

Biden won Wisconsin by around 20,700 votes.

Wisconsin certified the results of its election on Dec. 1, 2020.

"When the request came before the committee, we did not have enough information to approve the reimbursements at that time," said Co-Chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam). "Although the receipts from Dane and Milwaukee counties have raised concerns, we now have the information we need to approve their request. At this time, the Wisconsin Elections Commission can reimburse them for their recount expenses."

The campaign first transferred the money to the state elections commission. It stayed there after Republicans on the JFC objected to releasing the funds.

"While there are still concerns about the actual receipts for the recount, the JFC decided to withdraw our objections," Co-Chair Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said. "We continue to have concerns about the high hourly rate paid to workers, expensive rental costs when we have county-owned buildings sitting empty and inflated operational expenses,"

Marklein held out the possibility that the committee might take further action in the future.