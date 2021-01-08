Talking to kids about siege of U.S. Capitol

(WKOW) -- Americans watched an attack on the nation's capitol by pro-Trump supporters Wednesday.

The images were hard to see for many, especially children.

"There are many teachable moments in this and it's quite a challenge to show just enough of the information to teach on, but not so much that you create a sensation of children not feeling safe," said Ken Yeager, the director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Yeager said, whether to show what happened to the youngest Americans depends on the child based on their age and maturity level as well as other personal factors.

If you decide to share what's going on, Yeager encouraged listening to the child's response.

"I think it's important for parents to acknowledge to their kids, 'I'm having some of the same feelings you are, too.' Maybe not to the same degree. Maybe to a greater degree, but assuring the child that this is a normal response to an abnormal circumstance."

He also said to limit exposure, so it's not overwhelming, and make your child feel safe by grounding them in the moment.

"Just because there are bad things going on around you, doesn't necessarily mean it's coming directly toward you," Yeager said.

When it comes to feelings about these images, let your child know they can always come talk to you.