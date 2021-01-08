Twitter permanently bans Trump’s personal account

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Twitter has permanently banned President Donald Trump's personal account from its platform.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote in a post Friday evening.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter cited two of Trump's posts as reasoning for the ban, both from Friday.

In the first, he said, "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he wrote in the second.

Twitter said that it read the two messages in the context of recent events, including plans for new attacks on the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings.

The company worried that messages similar to those he posted on Friday could be interpreted by his most radical supporters as dog whistles that he does not intend to facilitate a peaceful transition of power.

Twitter released the following bullet pointed list of factors that played into its decision to ban the president.

President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20th.

The second Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending.

The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol.

The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.

Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.

The new permanent ban comes one day after the company lifted a 12-hour suspension on the president's account. Twitter instituted the first ban after the president condoned the actions of rioters who staged an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

When Trump regained control of his account, he tweeted a two-minute 17-second video conceding the election, denouncing the crowd that stormed the Capitol and calling for healing.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said in the Friday night post.

The official President Trump account, which uses the handle @POTUS, remained online after the ban of the personal account. However, Trump will only have access to that platform for another 12 days before it is archived at the end of his term.

Facebook and Instagram instituted temporary suspensions on Wednesday of the president's accounts on their platforms. The next day, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder, announced that the bans would continue "indefinitely," lasting at least until the president left office on Jan. 20. Facebook owns Instagram.

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The president had often turned to Twitter as an outlet for his frustrations, pronouncements and praise.

Many had long called for Twitter to remove the president from its platform becuase of the way Trump used it to promote what they saw as threats of violence.

In response to widespread protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer Trump tweeted that he was ready to send in the military.

"Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way," the president wrote. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Some interpreted the message as a threat to have the military use deadly force against Americans. Twitter did not suspend the president's account at the time.

"Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly," Twitter said on Friday. "It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."