UK watchdog investigates Google’s ad data revamp proposals

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Google’s plan to overhaul its ad data system over worries it could leave even less room for rivals in the online ad industry. The Competition and Markets Authority said it opened a formal investigation into Google’s proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies from its popular Chrome browser and Chromium browser engine. Google has proposed replacing third-party cookies with its own tools, as part of a “digital sandbox” set to be rolled out in 2022. But the watchdog said the changes could hurt publishers’ ability to make money as well as undermine digital ad competition, entrenching Google’s market power.