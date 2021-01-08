Virtual support available for farmers and farm couples

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an effort to provide resources for Wisconsin farmers as they navigate the mental health struggles, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is launching a series of virtual farmer support groups.

Support groups will be offered at different dates and times to accommodate farmers’ schedules:

8 PM, fourth Monday of every month

1:00 PM, first Tuesday of every month

8:00 PM on the third Thursday of every month (for farm couples)

The support groups are open to farmers and their spouses at no cost. Participants can be located anywhere in Wisconsin and must register in advance. Each session will be 60-90 minutes long and will be held on Zoom. Sessions will be limited to 20 attendees per session, with a couple counting as one attendee.

Sessions will be led and moderated by peer leaders that are farmers who have experienced stress and anxiety while operating their own farm. A licensed mental health provider with extensive experience in serving farmers will also be on-hand at each session to offer additional support as needed.

To register for a session or for more information, visit https://FarmCenter.wi.gov.

Back in July, DATCP added a 24/7 hotline for farmers.

