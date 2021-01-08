VIRUS TODAY: Pfizer says vaccine can work against variants

New research suggests the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech can still work against a mutated coronavirus. Two easier-to-spread new variants of the virus have the world on edge. Two easier-to-spread new variants of the virus have the world on edge. Pfizer researchers say laboratory testing shows that the variants share a mutation that doesn’t block the vaccine. Meanwhile, in California, while facing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, the state has been issuing waivers allowing hospitals to temporarily bypass the nation’s only strict nurse-to-patient ratios. Nurses say that being forced to take on more patients is pushing them to the brink of burnout and affecting patient care.