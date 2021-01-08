Waukesha mayor ‘ashamed’ to be a Republican after U.S. Capitol siege

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- After watching the siege on at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Waukesha's mayor said he's ashamed to be a Republican.

"I'm ashamed that I was a member of the Republican party, and I do not know how I can ever be a member again," Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly wrote in a Facebook post.

Alverno College history professor John Savagian told WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN that time will tell if others follow suit.

"This might be a rather new, as well in terms of a sudden break up of the party, but it was long and coming in some respects," he said. "Whether this actually happens or not, we don't know. That was certainly, it was a trigger event."