A warm up is on the way

That's right, warmer temperatures are on the way... and so is another cool down.

Perhaps you have the mentality where if it's cold, it might as well be snowing. We haven't seen a lot of snow fall rather, we've seen flurries along with fog. That being said, might as well have our temperatures warm up. That's exactly what's going to happen as we move into the second half of next week. Though it's not a great percentage chance, our temperatures have a chance of being warmer than normal through the middle of January.

The warmer than normal temperature trend breaks down as we move closer to the end of January. Throughout the next two weeks, we'll see an uptick in precipitation chances compared to what we'd normally see.

Keep in mind, though, that even though our temperatures are forecast to be warmer than normal/chance for being warmer than normal that doesn't mean they'll be exceptionally warm. Daily high temperatures and overnight low temperatures could only be a degree or two warmer than normal but that's still warmer than normal.

So what are our normal temperatures for this time of year?

Our high temperatures tend to hang out in the mid to upper 20s throughout January while our overnight lows tend to dip/settle into the low to mid teens. By February, our high temperatures are in the low to mid 30s.

As we move into next week, our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 30s through Wednesday with the possibility of the mid to upper 30s possibly popping up by Thursday. The warm up is due to our next system which will not only bring our next chance for wintry precipitation but also a cool down on the backside of the low. Stay with WKOW for updates regarding that system.