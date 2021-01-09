Badger women’s hockey falls in OT to Ohio State

MADISON (WKOW)-- The top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team fell 2-1 to #4 /3 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers and Buckeyes split the weekend series.

Wisconsin's Daryl Watts scored the lone goal in the third period for the Badgers. Ohio State scored halfway through the 3-on-3 overtime thanks to a goal from Liz Schepers to take two of a possible three points in the WCHA standings.

Kennedy Blair made a UW-career high 37 saves.

Wisconsin is 4-2 on the season.