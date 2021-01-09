Skip to Content

Bucks beat Cavaliers 100-90 without injured Antetokounmpo

Updated
Last updated today at 9:55 pm
9:31 pm Top sports storiesSportWisconsin news from the Associated PressBucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood the absence of two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-90. Antetokounmpo sat out the game with back spasms after taking a hard fall one night earlier in a loss to the Utah Jazz. Bobby Portis replaced Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee’s starting lineup and scored 17 points. Cleveland’s Andre Drummond had 26 points and 24 rebounds.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content