Cloudy, quiet weather this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - This weekend looks to be mostly cloudy, yet quiet across southern Wisconsin.

Another mild day is expected, with highs in the mid-upper 20s.

Any brief break in clouds look to be west and south of Dane Co. Although, there will likely be few and far between.

Lows will be mild again Saturday night, in the upper teens.

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, for both temps and sky conditions.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 27. Wind: NW 5.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 18. Wind: N 5.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 28. Wind: NW 5.

Monday: Partly sunny. Low 18. High 29.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 19. High 31.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & milder. Low 19. High 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible. Low 26. High 35.

Friday: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 14. High 24.