DeForest police look for missing man

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- DeForest police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Police said 42-year-old Graham Bleakmore Jorgenson was last seen Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. at Fountainhead Homes in DeForest.

Jorgensen walked away from Fountainhead Homes with only clothing and his laptop. Footprints in the snow lead through fields to Wisconsin Highway 19 area where it appears he was picked up or then walked on the paved potion of the highway, according to officials.

Police describe Jorgenson as a white man, five-feet eleven-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with blue eyes and brown/gray hair that is receding. And his current appearance is much older than driver's license photo, it is possible he still has a long gray beard.

Jorgenson has medications that he needs and suffers from various disorders and brain trauma, officials reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756