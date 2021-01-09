MATC’s Crockett wins NJCAAE championship

In it's inaugural season, the WolfPack Esports team was able to crown a champion after Kaden Crockett won a title of NJCAAE Grand Champion giving the newest MATC athletic program its first national champion.

Crockett, a Cottage Grove native, won 4-0 in Super Smash Bros. over Murad S. of Montgomery County Community College (PA) to remain the last player standing in a 32-person tournament.

"I think it's super cool that people I didn't even know payed attention," said Crockett. "Messaging me saying good job. I haven't talked to some of these people in a couple of years so it's kind of surreal that it's a big of a deal as it is."

Crocket even had to defeat his teammate and friend Baxter Beckwith in the semifinals of the national tournament.

"He's going to have the honor of defending his title come the spring," said Joe Hanson, the head coach of the WolfPack Esports team. "That sounds like a challenge that he is more than prepared for."

The WolfPack are preparing for a spring season. The schedule is slated to begin on January 31 and run through April 10, with postseason play going from April 17 through May 3.

For more information on the Esports team at MATC, click here.