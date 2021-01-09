MedFlight sent to Tyrol Basin after skiing accident

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- MedFlight was sent to Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb Saturday to respond to a skiing accident.

Dane County Communications dispatched Dane County Sheriff's deputies, Mount Horeb Police and Mount Horeb Fire and EMS around 2 p.m.

According to Dane County Sheriff's Office, a skier hit a light pole. Sheriff's officials didn't know the extent of the injury.

Deputies blocked off traffic for MedFlight to land, which arrived just after 3 p.m.