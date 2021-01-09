Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites are gathering to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending over a week of protests that sought to highlight the minority community’s plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Pakistan’s trouble Baluchistan province. Shiites across the country joined in the demonstrations — including blocking roads in major cities — demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khan visit the grieving minority community in Quetta and assure their protection. The prime minister’s office said that Khan had flown out to Quette Saturday and was expected to arrive shortly.