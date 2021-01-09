Prep Hoops: Saturday Jan. 9

Prep Hoops: Saturday Jan. 9Updated
Some scores and highlights in high school basketball across the state on Saturday, January, 9.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland 74, Superior 71
Black Hawk 63, Belmont 35
Blair-Taylor 74, Bangor 63
Cassville 55, Argyle 41
Coleman 62, Crivitz 41
Columbus 64, Marshall 60
Freedom 70, Martin Luther 66
Heritage Christian 88, Watertown Luther Prep 78
Lake Mills 55, Edgewood 41
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 51
Little Chute 64, Luxemburg-Casco 61
Mayville 65, Winneconne 57
Menomonie 68, New Richmond 67
Randolph 57, Rio 53
Sauk Prairie 43, Dodgeville 42
Wauwatosa East 54, Pewaukee 43
Williams Bay 78, Dodgeland 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rhinelander vs. Kaukauna, ccd.
Spooner vs. Hayward, ppd.
St. Croix Falls vs. Cameron, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 48, Barneveld 38
Darlington 56, Riverdale 44
Eau Claire North 66, Superior 47
Flambeau 53, Winter 34
Heritage Christian 60, Kenosha Christian Life 26
Marathon 45, Pittsville 27
Racine Lutheran 68, Martin Luther 41
Random Lake 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 27
Sauk Prairie 49, Richland Center 43
The Prairie School 53, Catholic Central 46
Two Rivers 60, Chilton 15
Waukesha West 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Wilmot Union 49, Big Foot 26