Prep Hoops: Saturday Jan. 9

Some scores and highlights in high school basketball across the state on Saturday, January, 9.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland 74, Superior 71

Black Hawk 63, Belmont 35

Blair-Taylor 74, Bangor 63

Cassville 55, Argyle 41

Coleman 62, Crivitz 41

Columbus 64, Marshall 60

Freedom 70, Martin Luther 66

Heritage Christian 88, Watertown Luther Prep 78

Lake Mills 55, Edgewood 41

Lakeside Lutheran 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 51

Little Chute 64, Luxemburg-Casco 61

Mayville 65, Winneconne 57

Menomonie 68, New Richmond 67

Randolph 57, Rio 53

Sauk Prairie 43, Dodgeville 42

Wauwatosa East 54, Pewaukee 43

Williams Bay 78, Dodgeland 56



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Rhinelander vs. Kaukauna, ccd.

Spooner vs. Hayward, ppd.

St. Croix Falls vs. Cameron, ppd.



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 48, Barneveld 38

Darlington 56, Riverdale 44

Eau Claire North 66, Superior 47

Flambeau 53, Winter 34

Heritage Christian 60, Kenosha Christian Life 26

Marathon 45, Pittsville 27

Racine Lutheran 68, Martin Luther 41

Random Lake 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 27

Sauk Prairie 49, Richland Center 43

The Prairie School 53, Catholic Central 46

Two Rivers 60, Chilton 15

Waukesha West 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Wilmot Union 49, Big Foot 26