State Trooper, citizen rescue girl hanging from Wausau bridge

Wausau (WAOW) -- A State Trooper and a citizen reportedly pulled a 15-year-old girl to safety who was dangling above the Big Rib River in Wausau.

According to a tweet by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened Friday around 4 p.m.

State Patrol says a trooper was going over the McCleary Bridge in Wausau when he saw the girl holding onto the bridge's railing by one arm.

The trooper says the girl was hanging by her fingertips. He pulled over, reached over the railing and grabbed the girls arm. With the help of another motorist, the two pulled the girl to safety.

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept. is investigating.