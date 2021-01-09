Top Republican says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing growing Democratic momentum to impeach him a second time. And a top Republican, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, says he thinks Trump’s role in encouraging a deadly riot at the Capitol is an “impeachable offense.” But Toomey has stopped short of saying he would vote to remove Trump from office. A Democratic congressman, David Cicciline of Rhode Island, says an impeachment proposal already has 185 co-sponsors. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling Democratic colleagues to be prepared to return to Washington this coming week. Pelosi says Trump should be held accountable but hasn’t committed to an impeachment vote.