Wisconsin men’s hockey team hands Minnesota its first loss of the season

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin men's hockey team returned to the ice for the first time since December 4th. Right out of the gate, the Badgers had a tough test against top-ranked and undefeated Minnesota.

Wisconsin's Linus Weissbach scored in the first period, Tarek Baker scored in the second period, and Owen Linmark in the third period to give Wisconsin a 3-1 victory.

In goal, Robbie Beydoun had 35 saves.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are set for a re-match Sunday at 4 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.