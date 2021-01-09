Wisconsin reports 3,046 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting 3,046 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 more deaths from the virus. Data released Saturday brings the state’s death toll from the virus to 5,155. The death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall. Wisconsin also ranks 36th nationwide for new cases per capita, with 676 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks. Officials say 1,002 people are hospitalized, including 222 in intensive care.