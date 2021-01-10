1 policeman killed, dozens injured in southern Iraq clashes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say a policeman has been killed and dozens of people injured in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in southern Iraq. The clashes erupted Sunday evening in Haboubi square in the town of Nasiriyah, in violence that began over the arrest of activists in the province. Security forces used tear gas and batons in effort to disperse the protesters. Occasional gunfire could be heard. It was not immediately clear how the policeman was killed amid conflicting reports. The officials said at least 18 protesters were injured and more than 40 among the security forces. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.