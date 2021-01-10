Asia Today: China reports 380 cases south of Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — More than 380 people have tested positive in a growing COVID-19 outbreak south of Beijing in China’s Hebei province. Hebei health authorities said that 40 new cases had been confirmed on Sunday morning, bringing the total to 223. Another 161 people tested positive but showed no symptoms. The outbreak has raised particular concern because Hebei borders the nation’s capital. Travel between the two has been restricted, with workers from Hebei having to show proof of employment in Beijing to enter the city. In Japan, opposition lawmakers slammed a government emergency declaration as too late.