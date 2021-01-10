Dane County gathering order expires Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County Emergency Order #11 is set to expire January 13.

The order went into effect Dec. 16 and eased restrictions on indoor gatherings. It also allowed gyms to resume group exercise classes.

Public Health has not issued another emergency order yet but health officials said Friday they anticipated issuing a new order on Tuesday.

Officials say while some have gotten vaccinated, the process will take time so they're asking the community to not let your guard down.

"Disease level and hospitalizations in our community remain very high, and we must all take precautions to stay healthy and safe," the department said in a statement.