We're only 10 days into January but let's take a look back at December cause it was somewhat uneventful.

The month began sunny, actually. The first day of December seemed like a typical Winter day - sunny but cold; high temperatures only climbed into the low 30s with winds out of the northwest. But what you may find interesting is there were only four recorded days where skies were clear to mostly clear. Most of the month was actually spent either partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; 16 days were classified as partly cloudy while 11 days were classified as completely cloudy.

A few days, here and there, the area did record falling snow. Most of the snow, that's still on the ground now, towards the end of the month but snow did fall on the 11th and the 12th. After the 12th, the area stayed generally quiet until after Christmas. Total snow for the month was 13.5". Rain also fell and amounted to 1.13" which was actually below normal for the month. The area was short 0.61".

Fog was also present throughout much of December (and January 2021) too. In fact, 48% (15 out of 31) of December was foggy. But there were only four times the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory. So far in January 2021, four have also been issued.

Lastly, let's talk temperatures before we get into the forecast for your upcoming work week. December 2020 average high temperature was 34° while the average overnight low temperature was 18.5°. Meaning the monthly average temperature was 26.3° which was just over 3° warmer than normal. Over half of the month's high temperatures were above 32°; the warmest day occurred days before Christmas when the high temperature reached 53°. The next day the high was only 17° and that was the coldest high temperature of the month.

As promised, let's touch on the forecast for January 11th 2021 and not December of 2020. The next work week is going to start of quiet and cloudy, once again; morning fog will be possible Monday morning before it thins leaving cloudy skies. A light southwesterly wind will help our temperatures climb into the upper 20s to low 30s.