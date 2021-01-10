Man shot near East Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening on the city's east side.

Police say someone called them just before 6:30 p.m. saying they'd been shot in the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue, an area near East Towne Mall.

Both Madison Police and Madison Fire responded and found an adult man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They're asking anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or visit the website at P3Tips.com.