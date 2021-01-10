McVay: Rams expect Aaron Donald to play vs Packers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to play for the Rams on Saturday in Green Bay after injuring his ribs in Los Angeles’ playoff victory at Seattle. Rams coach Sean McVay also says quarterback John Wolford and receiver Cooper Kupp are likely to be available for Los Angeles against the Packers despite getting hurt against the Seahawks. McVay said he doesn’t expect to name a starting quarterback for the Rams’ showdown with the top-seeded Packers. Wolford’s scary injury turned out to be a stinger and he returned to the stadium for the postgame celebration.