Merrimac’s Jane Rietmann nominated for Packers Fan HOF

MERRIMAC (WKOW)- Ten finalists have been selected for the 22nd member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame. Jante Rietmann of Merrimac is one of them.

Jane is known for remaining positive throughout the game no matter what is happening. She has a special place in her heart for Davante Adams. If you are friends with Jane, you know not to bother her during a game.

"If somebody calls during the Packer game, we say who in the world is that, they know better, we are not supposed to get any calls during the Packer game," Jane laughed.

"If you have ever watched with my mom, you are forced to be positive," Jane's son Tim Rietmann said. "It's a wonderful time to watch because you're like okay I can't say negative stuff in here because I am watching with my mom, so the atmosphere is amazing."

The winner receives four club seats to a Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus.