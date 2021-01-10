Mostly cloudy weather with a gradual warming trend

MADISON (WKOW) - Another cloudy day is expected for most of southern Wisconsin for Sunday, with highs near or a little above the average.

High pressure nearby is keeping us dry.

Temperatures in the upper 20s are likely, wind chills in the upper teens.

Overcast skies will make up the majority of the week, peaks of sun at times.

Quiet conditions will be the case for most of the week. The next chance of organized precipitation will be Thursday, with a chance of a light mix. There's also a chance for a light snow possible Friday.

A gradual warming trend will be in place throughout the week.

Highs will reach the low 30s, possibly upper 30s on Thursday.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 28. Wind: W-NW 5.

Tonight: Cloudy with clearing at times, then mostly cloudy. Low 20. Wind: W 5.

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High 31. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 19. High 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder. Low 19. High 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible and breezy. Low 30. High 38.

Friday: Still cloudy, light snow possible and breezy. Low 25. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy to partly cloudy. Low: 9 High: 16