Newborn girl who was reported missing found dead in Albany

ALBANY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a newborn girl who was reported missing was discovered Saturday in Albany. Details of her death have not been released. Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter say the infant was born on Jan. 5 at a home in Albany and then taken from the home by the infant’s father. The father told investigators he turned the infant over to an “unidentified third party.” The person is said to be an acquaintance of the father. The case remains under investigation.