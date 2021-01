GREEN BAY (WKOW)- The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round Saturday, January 16th at 3:35 p.m.

The Rams are coming off a 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

This match-up will feature the top-scoring offense against the top-scoring defense.

The last time these two teams met was in 2018. The Rams won 29-27.