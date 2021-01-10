Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is comparing the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis. In a video posted Sunday on social media, Schwarzenegger said the mob last week “trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.” But he said America’s Constitution will not be overthrown. The actor-turned-politician also called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” Schwarzenegger called for national unity and vowed his support for President-elect Joe Biden.