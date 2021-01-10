Sun Prairie police investigating early morning shooting

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A man is recovering after police said he accidently shot himself in Sun Prairie early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police got a call about a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg in the parking lot of the Nitty Gritty on East Linnerud Drive.

The initial investigation suggests the man accidently shot himself. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police said the injuries he got from the gunshot wound are not considered life-threatening.

Sun Prairie police are still investigating what happened. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.