‘Very thankful,’ Jayme Closs & family mark 2 years since escape

(WKOW) -- It has been two years to the day since Jayme Closs was found safe.

At age 13, Closs was kidnapped on Oct. 15, 2018 by Jake Thomas Patterson, 21. The same day Patterson murdered her parents, James and Denise Closs, in their Barron home. Authorities spent 88 days looking for her.

In 2019, Jeanne Nutter found Closs after she escaped from Patterson's cabin.

As the family marks two years since Jayme was found safe, Jennifer Naiberg Smith, Closs's aunt, shared with the public, "We’re still very thankful for the community, to the whole world for all caring and being there, and to law enforcement who worked tirelessly to seek justice."

Smith says Jayme is enjoying dance and school activities, despite limitations because of the pandemic.

And concluded, saying "Always remember to take the time to tell your loved ones you love them."