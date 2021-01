MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin men's hockey team lost 5-3 to Minnesota on Sunday. The Badgers split the weekend series with the top-ranked Gophers.

In game two, Sam Stange, Brock Caufield, and Cole Caufield all scored for Wisconsin. The Badgers had 33 SOG to Minnesota's 24. Robbie Beydoun had 19 saves and allowed five goals.

The Badgers are 6-6 overall, and 6-4 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin hosts Arizona State next Friday and Saturday.