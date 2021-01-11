Albania carries out 1st vaccinations with donated doses

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has been among the first in his country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, receiving a dose donated by an undisclosed European Union member country. Edi Rama on Monday said he was “not authorized” to say which EU country had provided the 975 doses. He repeated the complaint made by several nations that the bloc left aside Western Balkan countries in its vaccination program. The government has contracted directly with Pfizer to buy 500,000 doses, which are due to start arriving next week. Albania has had 1,241 virus-related deaths and 63,595 confirmed cases as of Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.