BBB warns of weight loss scams

(WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning that could impact your New Year's resolution.

The agency is warning against advertising 'miraculous' weight loss and says there's no such thing as a secret ingredient or a breakthrough formula that can result in overnight weight loss.

In 2019, 6.5 million adults reported using products that promised to get rid of unwanted fat such, as body wraps, supplements, skin patches, and earrings, according to the BBB. The group says those products are often ineffective in delivering results and can even have dangerous side effects.

The BBB says to be wary of free trial offers. These deals can become "subscription traps" that hook consumers into expensive shipments of products they did not agree to buy.

The group also says to avoid products that claim to help lose weight without diet or exercise. Doctors, dieticians, and other experts agree that losing weight takes work.

If you're serious about losing weight, the BBB says to determine your fitness goals. Find a program you can stick with, preferably one that you enjoy. Does a weight loss plan require special foods? Can you cancel if you move or find that the program doesn't meet your needs or is more expensive than anticipated? Also, ask your doctor about an achievable weight loss goal and how you can reach it.

For more information about weight loss scams, visit the BBB Serving Wisconsin's website.