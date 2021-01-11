India returns Chinese soldier who crossed disputed border

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s army says it has released a Chinese soldier who was apprehended in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a standoff along their disputed high-altitude border. It says the soldier was handed back to China at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. India took the soldier into custody last Friday, when China said one of its soldiers had gone missing “due to darkness and complicated terrain.” He was the second Chinese soldier to be detained by the Indian military since tensions escalated last year along the border. Indian and Chinese soldiers often lose their way in the Himalayan region.