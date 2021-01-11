Indonesia green-lights emergency use of Chinese vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority has authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Monday’s announcement comes after Indonesian officials reviewed Phase III clinical trial data released by Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. Indonesia has also conducted Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine, but with fewer people. Last week, Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical body declared the vaccine halal. President Joko Widodo is expected to receive the first dose of the vaccine later this week, with healthcare workers and other civil servants receiving it in the coming weeks.