Monday is National Clean Off Your Desk Day

(WKOW/CNN) -- Monday is an opportunity to begin your new year with a clean and organized workspace.

It's National Clean Off Your Desk Day!

If you work from home and hate your partners' mess -- this might be the perfect time to suggest some tidying up.

According to the National Calendar Day website, there are a few ways you can get organized either at home or in the office:

Remove everything from your desk. Yes, everything.

Clean the surface. As you replace items, clean them with the appropriate cleaning supply. Usually, a damp cloth is sufficient, but other electrical items need specific care.

Get out the shredder and the garbage can. Shred, file, scan documents, business cards, recipes, photos as needed.

Place all documents and photos in the appropriate locations.

Shred and toss outdated documents, non-working pens, junk mail.

In case you missed it, the Wake Up Wisconsin team gave each other some pointers about cleanliness at their workspaces.