Monday is National Clean Off Your Desk Day
(WKOW/CNN) -- Monday is an opportunity to begin your new year with a clean and organized workspace.
It's National Clean Off Your Desk Day!
If you work from home and hate your partners' mess -- this might be the perfect time to suggest some tidying up.
According to the National Calendar Day website, there are a few ways you can get organized either at home or in the office:
- Remove everything from your desk. Yes, everything.
- Clean the surface. As you replace items, clean them with the appropriate cleaning supply. Usually, a damp cloth is sufficient, but other electrical items need specific care.
- Get out the shredder and the garbage can. Shred, file, scan documents, business cards, recipes, photos as needed.
- Place all documents and photos in the appropriate locations.
- Shred and toss outdated documents, non-working pens, junk mail.
