PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ’22 tournament

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The PGA of America has voted to leave Trump National Golf Club for its PGA Championship event next year. The decision stems from the Trump-fueled insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. The PGA had agreed in 2014 to take the ’22 PGA to Trump’s course in New Jersey. CEO Seth Waugh says the board and its officers began discussing the move after the riot. The board voted Sunday night. Still to be determined is where the PGA Championship will be played next year. The PGA previously played its Senior PGA at a Trump course in 2017.