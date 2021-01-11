Skip to Content

Supreme Court won’t hear PA abortion clinic free speech case

New
9:09 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to get involved in a case about free speech outside a Pittsburgh abortion clinic. The high court turned away the case Monday. The court’s decision not to hear the case leaves in place a 2019 appeals court decision that upheld a Pittsburgh ordinance creating a 15-foot “buffer zone” where protests are barred around entrances to health care facilities. The decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed “sidewalk counseling” within that zone.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content