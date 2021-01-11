Skip to Content

Tennessee police officer charged in kidnap-slaying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a police officer has been charged with kidnapping a man in a squad car while on duty and fatally shooting him. Memphis police say 29-year-old Patric Ferguson was charged in the death of 30-year-old Robert Howard of Memphis. Howard was reported missing Wednesday. Police say Ferguson was fired following his arrest. He joined the force in 2018. Police say Ferguson used a personal handgun to allegedly force Howard into the back of a police car and drove the victim to an area where he was shot. An acquaintance was charged with helping Ferguson relocate Howard’s body.

Associated Press

