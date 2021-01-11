UN chief to gauge next month possible Cyprus talks restart

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An official says U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to meet next month with ethnically split Cyprus’ rival Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders to gauge whether conditions are ripe to resume dormant peace talks. Cyprus’ government on Monday didn’t provide a specific date for the informal February meeting. The gathering will also bring together top officials from Cyprus’ three “guarantors,” Greece, Turkey and Britain. U.N. envoy Jane Holl Lute met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to prepare for the meeting that’s seen as the linchpin to restarting negotiations.