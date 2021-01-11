Warmer weather to come before a cooldown strikes

MADISON (WKOW) - We start the work week with another overcast day and above average high temperatures.

Highs will likely reach the low 30s, wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

A breezy, southwesterly flow will be in place with speeds likely ramping up to around 15 mph by this afternoon.

Monday morning brought some light snow, flurries to portions of southern Wisconsin. The reason behind the precipitation? Ski hills. Snow was generated at each hill, producing long narrow bands of flurries/light snow.

Otherwise, Monday will be dry just rather cloudy or mostly cloudy.

That trend continue until Thursday, with our next chance of a light mix arriving and another chance of light snow on Friday.

A mid-week warm up is likely, with highs eventually nearing 40 degrees on Wednesday. Up until then, highs are expected to reach the low-to-mid 30s.

After the well-above average temperatures hit, a cooldown arrives.

Highs will drop and end the week in the low 30s, before dropping even more into the weekend with values dipping into the low-to-mid 20s.