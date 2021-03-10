‘America’s Most Wanted’ returns with new ways to fight crime

NEW YORK (AP) — Bad guys, beware. Fox is reviving its true crime series ‘America’s Most Wanted’ after it was canceled 10 years ago. Technology advancements and social media have only helped its mission: to capture criminals. The series aired for 25 seasons and led to the capture of more than 1,000 people and locate 43 missing children. Elizabeth Vargas now takes over for original host John Walsh. The show helped to capture more than 1,100 criminals — including 17 on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. It’s also helped reunite 43 missing children with their families. “America’s Most Wanted” debuts March 15 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.