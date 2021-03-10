Attorneys in ex-cop’s trial probe jurors’ views about police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death questioned potential jurors about their attitudes toward police. They’re trying to determine whether they’re more inclined to believe testimony from law enforcement over evidence from other witnesses to the fatal confrontation. In an unrelated development, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear Derek Chauvin’s appeal to block a third-degree murder charge from being reinstated. At issue is whether the conviction of another former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of an Australian woman established a precedent for prosecutors to restore a third-degree murder count that the trial judge dismissed earlier.